A controversial pastor captured on camera giving a “miracle bread” to an ailing woman - Gets instant healing (VIDEO)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - A controversial Ugandan preacher is trending after he was captured on camera giving alleged “miracle bread” to an ailing woman during a church service.

In the video circulating on social media, the woman is seen moving towards the pulpit while limping and struggling to walk.

One of her legs was fractured, making it difficult for her to move around.

The preacher then handed her what he claimed was an anointed piece of bread, with the woman moments later appearing to walk as congregants erupted in joy.

The woman claimed to have received an instant miracle, leaving worshippers celebrating what they believed was a divine intervention.

However, the footage has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users casting doubt on the alleged miracle and suggesting that the incident may have been staged.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.