A controversial pastor captured on camera giving a “miracle bread” to an ailing woman - Gets instant healing (VIDEO)

Friday, October 16, 2026 - A controversial Ugandan preacher is trending after he was captured on camera giving alleged “miracle bread” to an ailing woman during a church service.
In
the video circulating on social media, the woman is seen moving towards
the pulpit while limping and struggling to walk.
One
of her legs was fractured, making it difficult for her to move around.
The
preacher then handed her what he claimed was an anointed piece of bread, with
the woman moments later appearing to walk as congregants erupted in joy.
The
woman claimed to have received an instant miracle, leaving worshippers
celebrating what they believed was a divine intervention.
However,
the footage has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users
casting doubt on the alleged miracle and suggesting that the incident may have
been staged.
Watch
the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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