Watch the moment a Tuk-Tuk crashed into a Ksh 50 million Range Rover Autobiography (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a Tuk-Tuk crashed into a Ksh50 million Range Rover Autobiography, leaving the driver in a difficult situation.

The footage shows the Tuk-Tuk colliding with the high-end SUV, with the impact leaving the Range Rover visibly damaged.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many expressing concern over the potential cost of repairing the luxury vehicle.

Some social media users have also wondered how the Tuk-Tuk driver will compensate for the damage, considering the huge difference in value between the two vehicles.

The Range Rover Autobiography is one of the most expensive luxury SUVs on the road, with some models costing tens of millions of shillings depending on the specifications.



