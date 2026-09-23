A man's attempt to secure a family VISA in the UK after preying on an older mzungu woman and marrying her flops after cheating - Deported back to Africa (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A young man is trending after sharing a video documenting his love journey with his Mzungu ex-wife.
According
to the man, he fell in love with the woman and married her within seven days,
hoping to relocate to the United Kingdom and eventually secure permanent
residency.
However,
his plans hit a snag after he cheated on the woman, leading to his visa
application being denied and his subsequent deportation back to his motherland.
He
has since moved on and is targeting another white woman as he continues pursuing
his dream of securing a visa to a first-world country.
Watch the trending video.
The game is The game 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zsa6QE8Flo— Tunde Wall’s🥶🇨🇦 (@TundeWalls) September 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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