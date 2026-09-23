A man's attempt to secure a family VISA in the UK after preying on an older mzungu woman and marrying her flops after cheating - Deported back to Africa (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A young man is trending after sharing a video documenting his love journey with his Mzungu ex-wife.

According to the man, he fell in love with the woman and married her within seven days, hoping to relocate to the United Kingdom and eventually secure permanent residency.

However, his plans hit a snag after he cheated on the woman, leading to his visa application being denied and his subsequent deportation back to his motherland.

He has since moved on and is targeting another white woman as he continues pursuing his dream of securing a visa to a first-world country.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.