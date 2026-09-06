Viral GACHAGUA lookalike over the moon as he finally meets the former DP in U.S. (VIDEO)





Monday, September 07, 2026 - King Cyrus, the US‑based Kenyan who went viral over his striking resemblance to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has finally lived out his dream of meeting the vocal politician in person.

The much‑anticipated encounter took place on Sunday, September 6, 2026, in Washington, during Gachagua’s tour of the US.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Cyrus and Gachagua are seen standing side by side, both donning cowboy hats and Maasai shukas.

In the video, they are seen sharing a light moment, with Gachagua appearing genuinely curious about the man who had captured so much online attention.

He asked Cyrus about his real name, his Kenyan roots, and his life in the United States.

Cyrus introduced himself as Ndung’u and offered insight into his work abroad.

Cyrus first rose to fame after a video of him dancing at a Mugithi music show in Seattle went viral.

Dressed in a cowboy hat, plaid shirt, and brown trousers, an outfit reminiscent of Gachagua’s casual style, he instantly drew comparisons to the former DP.

Attendees stopped to greet him, laughing and marveling at his uncanny resemblance to Gachagua.

With the Washington meeting, Cyrus’s viral journey has come full circle, transforming a playful online moment into a real‑life connection.



