ALITUTHREATEN!!Man narrates how ex-DCI boss NDEGWA MUHORO’s son rammed into their car while heavily drunk and in the company of a slay queen - He was found dead in his room





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - An X user has narrated his encounter with the son of former DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro, who was recently found dead in his room under unclear circumstances.

The man claimed that he and his cousin were involved in an incident with Muhoro’s son at Delamere after he rammed into their car while driving a Mercedes-Benz ML350.

According to the X user, Muhoro’s son stepped out of the vehicle accompanied by a “fine babe”, with both of them appearing heavily intoxicated.

He claimed that when they confronted him, the young man told them that he did not have money before lighting a joint.

The X user further claimed that police officers who arrived at the scene did not take action against him.

“Cops couldn’t touch him, of course, because they knew whose son he was,” he wrote.

Check out his post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.