PHOTOs! 3 men arrested for luring different LADIES through TikTok and doing the unthinkable to them - Insecurity in the country is worrying





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - What appeared to be an innocent TikTok connection became a sinister trap, as unsuspecting young women were lured into meetings before being attacked and robbed of their valuables.

A forensic trail has now led detectives from Ruai to three suspects believed to be behind the incidents, following actionable intelligence that put them firmly on the investigators’ radar.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspects operated an anonymous TikTok page, using it to initiate contact with their victims and arrange physical meetings.

Once the women agreed to meet, they were led to secluded areas, where what began as seemingly ordinary encounters turned into terrifying ordeals involving violence and robbery.

In some cases, the victims were forced to transfer money via M-Pesa to accounts controlled by the suspects, while others were robbed of their mobile phones and other valuables.

Following the trail, detectives descended on the Benedicta area in Ruai, where they arrested the suspects, identified as Emanuel Bosire Arisa, Ismail Ouru Arisa and Brian Gatheru Nderitu.

Six mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, alongside two hooded jackets allegedly used to conceal their identities while committing the crimes.

The three suspects have since been positively identified by five victims in separate incidents reported in Buruburu, Embakasi and Ruai, strengthening the case against them and pointing to a potentially wider criminal network.

With the suspects behind bars, detectives are now connecting the dots, following the evidence trail and digging deeper into the alleged network while tracing other possible victims and pursuing additional individuals who may be linked to the gang.

The DCI has cautioned members of the public, particularly young people, to be wary of strangers met online.

Members of the public have been urged never to allow someone they have just met online to lead them into a secluded place.

Instead, they should meet in a safe, public setting and ensure that someone they trust knows their whereabouts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.