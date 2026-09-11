Toxic marriage! Kenyan man shows injuries inflicted by his abusive wife! Shares a video of them having a heated argument







Friday, September 11, 2026 - A middle-aged man has taken to social media to broadcast his marital woes after suffering at the hands of his abusive wife.

He displayed injuries inflicted on his body by his wife and revealed that she has been violent towards him.

He also shared a video of them having a heated argument, highlighting the struggle he is undergoing in the toxic marriage.

In the video, the woman is heard telling him to go and find another woman as tensions escalate.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many advising the man to walk out of the marriage before a tragedy occurs.

Watch the video here: Link>>>