Thieves had a field day at FALLY IPUPA’s concert - See how this guy lost his phone while busy dancing (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - The much-hyped concert headlined by Congolese Rhumba maestro Fally Ipupa at Uhuru Gardens was marred by theft as thousands of revelers gathered for the memorable night.

A video shared on social media shows one of the suspects, believed to be among the thieves who attended the event disguised as ordinary revelers, pickpocketing an unsuspecting fan.

The reveler was busy on the dance floor, completely lost in the music, when the suspected thief reached into his pocket and made off with his phone, all while the incident was captured on video.

Phone thieves had a field day at Fally Ipupa event🚨😄. pic.twitter.com/g5UPPOBemU — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.