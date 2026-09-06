LADY goes back to her cheating boyfriend despite infecting her with herpes - Reveals he has cheated on her multiple times this year but chose to forgive him (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A lady has sparked an online buzz after revealing that she has chosen to forgive her cheating boyfriend despite catching him in the act four times this year alone.

In a now-viral video, the young woman showed herself nursing painful herpes wounds on her lips after her boyfriend infected her.

Shockingly, she still decided to take him back.

According to her, the man has been unfaithful multiple times throughout the year, yet she continues to forgive him each time

“Me in my boyfriend’s house after forgiving him for cheating on me for the 4th time this year with different girls,” she captioned the video.





Lady goes back to her cheating boyfriend pic.twitter.com/z2bm3Kf12F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.