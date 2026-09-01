Suspect behind phone theft arrested in a Nairobi CBD shop (PHOTO)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - A stolen mobile phone has led police to a shop in Nairobi’s Central Business District, exposing a suspected criminal network involved in the illegal trade of stolen handsets.

The breakthrough followed an intelligence-led operation by National Police Service officers from Embakasi and Central Police Station along Munyu Road.

Acting on intelligence, the officers mounted an undercover operation targeting individuals suspected of dealing in stolen mobile devices.

During the operation, police arrested one suspect believed to be involved in the illicit trade.

According to the officers, the suspect admitted that he had purchased the stolen phone from people known to him and had already sold it to another person.

The information provided investigators with crucial leads into the network believed to be supplying stolen phones to dealers in Nairobi.

Police subsequently searched the shop and recovered 12 other mobile phones and six phone batteries.

The recovery further raised suspicions that the premises could have been part of an established operation dealing in stolen mobile devices.

The investigation is ongoing, with officers pursuing additional suspects identified through information gathered during the operation.

Police are also working to establish the source of the recovered phones and determine whether they were reported stolen in separate incidents.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.