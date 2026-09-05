Sunday Usikande Unga - SHOCK as Kenyans start threatening foreigners running small businesses after RUTO’s order (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A section of Kenyans have started threatening foreigners running small businesses in the country, days after President William Ruto ordered foreign nationals engaging in small-scale hawking and trading activities in Kenya to stop.

Ruto said the Government will move to protect local traders from what he described as unfair competition.

A video shared widely on social media shows a foreign hawker who sells mandazi and chapatis by the roadside in one of the city estates being confronted and threatened by local traders.

“Sunday Usikande Unga,” they are heard telling him, as the hawker remains defiant.

Ruto made the remarks while meeting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, September 2nd.

During the meeting, the President referenced concerns raised by local traders that some foreigners had set up businesses selling items such as duvets and other merchandise, competing directly with local hawkers and small-scale traders.

The President said a Bill currently before Parliament seeks to restrict foreign nationals from engaging in certain trading activities in Kenya.

Kenyans have now started giving foreigners, and in particular Burundians, notice to vacate the country and to stop hawking and doing small businesses, following President Ruto’s directive and the Monday deadline. pic.twitter.com/e0NvHYKG1z — IVY (@ivymuthe) September 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST