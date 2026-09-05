Murang’a Water Managing Director, DANIEL NG’ANG’A, speaks after his side-chick-turned-baby mama accused him of abandoning their ailing son! Claims he has spent over Ksh 5 Million on the boy’s medical care (Full Statement)





I was deeply shocked when I came across a video of my son circulating online, particularly because he was recorded by his mother. Given the circumstances surrounding our relationship—including being pushed out of my apartment, being taken to court, and what I believe have been continued efforts to have my seniors take disciplinary action against me—I find it very painful that my child has been brought into matters involving adults.

I have always guarded my reputation carefully, especially because I am a public figure and a man who values his dignity.

I therefore find it unfortunate that my son appears to have been used in a manner that has exposed me to public judgment.

On the issue of my son's health, I want to make it clear that I have never abandoned my responsibility.

I have spent more than KSh 5 million on his medical care and have continued supporting his medication and other needs.

The house where his mother currently lives is also paid for by me at a rent of KSh 100,000 per month, in addition to other expenses that cost me more than KSh 90,000 every month.

I may not respond to every accusation made against me, but I will continue doing what I believe is right for my child. I ask the public to avoid judging a complicated family matter based on a single video or one-sided narration. My son deserves love, privacy and protection—not to become part of an adult dispute.