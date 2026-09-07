Slay Queen dumps her kid at a friend’s house and refuses to pick up calls amid tough economic times - Friend seeks help on social media (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 7, 2026 - A young lady reportedly left her child at a friend’s house in Kayole, Nairobi, and has become unreachable despite repeated attempts to contact her.

A concerned friend took to social media seeking help to locate the child’s mother, revealing that the woman had left the child at her house several days ago and has not returned since

“Hello? Huyu dem aliacha mtoto kwangu juzi.

"Nimempigia hapatikani, simu iko busy.

"Naishi Kayole. Mwenye anajua kwake tafadhali inform her akuje achukue mtoi wake,” the concerned friend posted.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.