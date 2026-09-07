DAME WA FACEBOOK’s baby daddy is reportedly a married man - Details emerge on how he dumped her like garbage after learning she was pregnant with twins





Monday, September 7, 2026 - Renowned content creator Millicent Ayuwa, better known as Dame Wa Facebook, is reported to have been involved in an affair with a married man who dumped her after she became pregnant.

According to an insider, the man lied to Dame Wa Facebook that he was not married.

However, the man already had a wife and two daughters.

He was desperately looking for a son and believed that Dame Wa Facebook would give birth to a male child.

Things reportedly went south after he discovered that she was pregnant with twin daughters.

According to the insider, the man dumped her and disappeared, leaving her to shoulder the responsibility of raising the children alone.

Dame Wa Facebook has continued to keep the identity of her children’s father under wraps, choosing to remain private about that part of her life.





Below is a post from an insider.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.