See what was recovered after police flagged down a suspicious Probox being driven by two Somali men along the Kenya-Uganda border (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Two suspects are in police custody after Busia Police Station officers intercepted a vehicle ferrying tonnes of uncustomed sugar smuggled into the country through an ungazetted route along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Abdi Ahmed, 31, and Said Mustafa, 24, saw their journey come to an abrupt halt when patrolling officers flagged down their Toyota Probox, Reg. No. KDJ 561V, at the Velasco area within Busia Township.

An inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of 30 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kilograms, allegedly smuggled past the taxman’s watchful eye through an unmanned entry point instead of a designated border crossing.

Both the vehicle and its sugar-laden cargo have been booked at Busia Police Station, with the two suspects undergoing processing as they await arraignment.

The seizure comes as officers intensify patrols along border points allegedly exploited by smugglers to bypass taxation, as part of the National Police Service’s wider crackdown on economic crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.