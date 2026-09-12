SAMMY KIOKO’s sister, MAUREEN of Movata Fashions, turns up at his Mavoko MP bid launch wearing a daring outfit - Leaves guests' heads turning (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Renowned fashion designer Maureen of Movata Fashions, sister of comedian Sammy Kioko, has sparked buzz after attending her brother’s event in a daring outfit.

Maureen was among the guests invited by Kioko as he launched his Mavoko MP bid.

She turned up in a short dress that left heads turning, with guests unable to take their eyes off her.

Interestingly, she seemed completely unfazed by the attention her outfit was drawing and delivered her speech with confidence.

Watch the trending video.

Sammy Kioko's sister, Maureen of Movata Fashions, turns up at his Mavoko MP bid launch wearing a daring outfit pic.twitter.com/F0SP3uBpax — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) September 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.