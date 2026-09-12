AIPCA deacon exposed as a drunkard and notorious womanizer - Church members bought him a car, only for him to sell it and squander the money with women (PHOTO)





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - A deacon at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) has been exposed for preaching water and drinking wine.

Reports indicate that the rogue man of God is a notorious womanizer and drunkard.

According to a disgruntled church member, they bought him a car, only for him to sell it and squander the money with his side chicks.

His wife was also informed that he impregnated a lady in Witeithie and dumped her.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.