AIPCA deacon exposed as a drunkard and notorious womanizer - Church members bought him a car, only for him to sell it and squander the money with women (PHOTO)

Saturday, September 12, 2026 - A deacon at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) has been exposed for preaching water and drinking wine.
Reports
indicate that the rogue man of God is a notorious womanizer and drunkard.
According
to a disgruntled church member, they bought him a car, only for him to sell it
and squander the money with his side chicks.
His wife
was also informed that he impregnated a lady in Witeithie and dumped her.
Check out the post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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