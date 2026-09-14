Pastors’ wives narrate their marital woes after rumours of Reverend JULIAN KYULA’s troubled marriage surfaced - Hawa Wanawake Wanaumia (CONFESSIONS)

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Several women married to pastors have come forward and narrated their marital woes after rumours of Reverend Julian Kyula’s troubled marriage surfaced online.
The women
revealed that while their husbands masqueraded as Men of God, they were engaged
in extra-marital affairs with different women.
From the
confessions, most women married to pastors appear to be suffering in silence as
they grapple with challenges in their marriages.
The women
shared their experiences anonymously, revealing the difficulties they have
faced while married to men who publicly present themselves as spiritual
leaders.
Check out the confessions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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