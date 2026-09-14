Pastors’ wives narrate their marital woes after rumours of Reverend JULIAN KYULA’s troubled marriage surfaced - Hawa Wanawake Wanaumia (CONFESSIONS)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Several women married to pastors have come forward and narrated their marital woes after rumours of Reverend Julian Kyula’s troubled marriage surfaced online.

The women revealed that while their husbands masqueraded as Men of God, they were engaged in extra-marital affairs with different women.

From the confessions, most women married to pastors appear to be suffering in silence as they grapple with challenges in their marriages.

The women shared their experiences anonymously, revealing the difficulties they have faced while married to men who publicly present themselves as spiritual leaders.

Check out the confessions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.