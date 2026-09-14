MAY JERONO narrates how a PASTOR preyed on her when she sought his help after marital struggles - Booked an Airbnb and invited her over - Ogopa Wachungaji





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Renowned social media personality May Jerono has narrated how a pastor took advantage of her vulnerability when she sought his help after experiencing challenges in her marriage.

According to Jerono, she approached the pastor, who was a close friend of her then-husband, hoping that he would help them resolve their marital problems.

The pastor was married with three children and also worked as a marriage counsellor, which led her to believe he was the right person to consult.

She said their first counselling session went well, but things changed afterwards, with the pastor beginning to send her personal messages and complain about problems in his own marriage.

Jerono claimed that the pastor eventually suggested that they hold a counselling session at a private Airbnb in Barnabas, where he allegedly promised to give her a massage.

She said she found the invitation inappropriate, especially because she had a young baby at the time, and declined his advances.

According to Jerono, the pastor later stopped communicating with her after she refused to entertain his alleged advances.

Jerono said the pastor was a Seventh-day Adventist pastor and a Master Guide, adding that his public image as a spiritual leader differed greatly from what she experienced privately.

Read her full post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.