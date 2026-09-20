Cunning Gen-Z LADY arrested while trying to sneak bhang to her detained boyfriend at Buruburu police station - She hid it inside a loaf of bread (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 21, 2026 - A 26-year-old lady is in police custody after officers at Buruburu Police Station discovered bhang hidden inside a loaf of bread during a visit to her detained boyfriend.
According to the DCI, the cunning lady, identified as
Bernice Achieng, had visited her boyfriend, who is currently detained at the
station, and asked officers manning the report office desk to pass him the loaf
of bread.
However, the unsealed package raised suspicion, prompting
officers to search it.
Five rolls of bhang and a matchbox were discovered buried
deep inside the loaf.
The officers then searched Achieng and recovered seven
additional rolls of bhang stuffed inside the pocket of her jacket.
In total, 12 rolls of bhang were recovered during the
operation.
Achieng was arrested and remains in police custody as officers
secure the exhibits.
She is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to suspected possession and attempted delivery of the narcotics.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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