Prominent businessman NJENGA NJUGUNA’s Kikuyu wife suspected of plotting his murder on the same day they received their daughter’s dowry - Fear Kikuyu women

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations following the brutal murder of prominent farmer and businessman Joseph Njenga Njuguna at his home in Kiptugut Farm, Kimase village, Endebess Sub-County.
The 68-year-old businessman was murdered shortly after
hosting family members for his daughter’s traditional dowry completion ceremony
on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
According to police reports, Njenga returned home at around
9pm after driving some of his guests to nearby Kitale.
He briefly spoke to the farm’s security guard before
retiring to bed.
The following morning, he was found dead in his matrimonial
bed with severe machete wounds to his head.
His wife, Mary Muthoni Ng’ethe, was reportedly missing from
the scene.
She was later found unconscious by a motorist at the
Kitale-Webuye roundabout, about two kilometres from Kitale town, and taken to
hospital.
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have since
attracted the attention of detectives.
Investigators reportedly found no obvious signs of forced
entry into the main house.
The doors and windows were said to be intact, although the
main door was found wide open.
An undisclosed amount of money collected during the family’s
dowry ceremony was also reportedly missing.
These circumstances have led detectives to investigate
whether the perpetrators had prior knowledge of the money and whether someone
familiar with the household may have facilitated access.
On Tuesday, September 1, the Kitale High Court granted
police a 14-day detention order to hold three suspects for further
investigations.
They are Njenga’s wife, Mary Ng’ethe; her brother, Michael
Maina; and the farm security guard, Mboshe Mwangi.
The suspects were presented before court to allow
investigators more time to complete their investigations, as police cannot hold
a suspect beyond the legally prescribed period without obtaining court
authority.
Detectives are also examining the circumstances surrounding
the guard’s last interaction with Njenga.
Mwangi reportedly spoke to the deceased shortly before he
went to bed, making his account an important part of the ongoing investigation.
Police are seeking to establish how the attackers gained
access to the home, whether the missing money was the motive and what happened
to Mary Ng’ethe before she was found unconscious.
The investigation continues as detectives work to piece together the events surrounding Njenga’s final hours and determine who was responsible for his death.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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