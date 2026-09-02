4 Chinese nationals arrested for running a multimillion scam - Nairobi is a hub for criminals (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Nairobi following investigations into a sophisticated fraud scheme involving SIM swapping and money laundering.

The arrests followed a complaint by a businesswoman who discovered that her two Safaricom lines had suddenly gone dead, leaving her unable to make calls or access M-Pesa services.

She reported the matter to police, prompting detectives from DCI Parklands to launch investigations into the incident.

Detectives established that the complainant’s mobile lines had allegedly been used to receive funds from a gaming and betting platform before the money was swiftly transferred through mobile numbers and bank accounts linked to the suspects.

The investigation eventually led detectives to Xiaoling Gu, Guodong Fu, Wenji Gao and Gu Xiaopeng, who were subsequently arrested.

During a search of the suspects’ premises, detectives reportedly recovered 15 Safaricom SIM cards and nine Airtel SIM cards registered under different names.

They also recovered six SIM cards belonging to foreign nationals, six mobile phones, laptops, three ATM cards belonging to different account holders and KSh1,125,800 in cash.

The four suspects were arraigned on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, before the Kibra Chief Magistrate’s Court.

They remain in custody pending a ruling on their bond application scheduled for September 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to follow the money trail and pursuing additional leads that could result in the arrest of more suspects linked to the alleged fraud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.