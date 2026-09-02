4 Chinese nationals arrested for running a multimillion scam - Nairobi is a hub for criminals (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Nairobi following investigations into a sophisticated fraud scheme involving SIM swapping and money laundering.
The
arrests followed a complaint by a businesswoman who discovered that her two
Safaricom lines had suddenly gone dead, leaving her unable to make calls or
access M-Pesa services.
She
reported the matter to police, prompting detectives from DCI Parklands to
launch investigations into the incident.
Detectives
established that the complainant’s mobile lines had allegedly been used to
receive funds from a gaming and betting platform before the money was swiftly
transferred through mobile numbers and bank accounts linked to the suspects.
The
investigation eventually led detectives to Xiaoling Gu, Guodong Fu, Wenji Gao
and Gu Xiaopeng, who were subsequently arrested.
During
a search of the suspects’ premises, detectives reportedly recovered 15
Safaricom SIM cards and nine Airtel SIM cards registered under different names.
They
also recovered six SIM cards belonging to foreign nationals, six mobile phones,
laptops, three ATM cards belonging to different account holders and
KSh1,125,800 in cash.
The
four suspects were arraigned on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, before the Kibra
Chief Magistrate’s Court.
They
remain in custody pending a ruling on their bond application scheduled for
September 4, 2026.
Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to follow the money trail and pursuing additional leads that could result in the arrest of more suspects linked to the alleged fraud.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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