PHOTOs! TIMOTHY NJAU, a high school teacher from Murang’a, takes his own life over wife’s infidelity - His last moments revealed

Monday, September 07, 2026 - On August 15, 2026, 36-year-old Timothy Njau, a teacher at Muruka Senior School in Murang’a County, reportedly made a decision his family would only understand after his death.
Without telling his wife or children
what was going through his mind, Timothy quietly rented a house near Kenol
town.
To those around him, life appeared
to continue normally.
But according to his wife, Elizabeth
Waweru, Timothy had begun putting his affairs in order and creating what would
become his final memories with the people he loved.
The following day, August 16, he
made an unusual request.
He asked his family to accompany him
to church and attend Mass together.
They agreed.
At the time, there appeared to be
nothing alarming about the invitation.
Timothy was calm, affectionate, and
seemingly at peace.
His family therefore had no reason
to imagine that the day might later become one of the memories they would hold
onto most dearly.
But in hindsight, Elizabeth says his
insistence on spending that time together stood out.
The following day, August 17,
Timothy once again brought his family together.
He took his wife and their four children to
Thika, where they spent the day shopping and having lunch.
It was an ordinary family outing-
the kind of day that usually disappears into the routine of family life.
But for Elizabeth, it would later
take on an entirely different meaning.
What she initially saw as a husband
spending time with his family would become, in retrospect, a series of farewell
moments.
Then came August 21.
After completing his teaching duties
at Muruka Senior School, Timothy reportedly made a brief stop at his family
home.
He interacted with his children as
he normally would.
Nothing, according to the family
account, suggested that this would be the last time they saw him alive.
He then left.
This time, however, he did not
return.
When his phone went off and hours
passed without him coming home, concern turned into panic.
His family began searching for him,
unaware that he had been staying at the house he had quietly rented days
earlier.
Five days later, on August 26,
neighbors near the rental house reportedly noticed a powerful foul smell
coming from the locked premises.
They alerted authorities.
Police subsequently broke into the
house, where Timothy’s body was reportedly discovered in an advanced state of
decomposition.
He had apparently been dead for
several days.
The discovery transformed what had
initially been a missing-person search into a heartbreaking investigation into
the circumstances surrounding his death.
A marriage shadowed by suspicion
Behind the tragedy was a troubled
marriage, according to Elizabeth.
She says Timothy had repeatedly
accused her of being unfaithful — allegations she strongly denied.
Elizabeth maintains that there was
no affair and that the accusations were fuelled by rumours and suspicion rather
than evidence.
Their marital difficulties
reportedly intensified after Elizabeth completed her studies in early 2023 and
secured employment through grassroots mobilisation.
Rather than easing their financial
pressures, her new job allegedly became another source of tension.
Her work required a demanding
schedule, which Timothy reportedly viewed with increasing suspicion.
Elizabeth says the reality was
considerably different.
The couple was both earning
Teachers Service Commission salaries, but with four children to support, she
says their combined income was barely enough to meet the family’s needs.
Her decision to work harder, she
maintains, was not about creating distance from her family but about helping
sustain it.
Yet, according to her account,
rumours began circulating that she had changed after getting a job, that she
had become “arrogant”, was neglecting her family and had possibly become
involved with another man.
Elizabeth rejected those claims.
There was another painful chapter.
She says Timothy demanded that she
refund the money he had spent on her education.
In an attempt to calm the situation
and remove one source of conflict from their marriage, Elizabeth says she took
out a loan from a micro-lender in December 2023 and repaid him.
But the repayment did not end the
disagreements.
The suspicion, according to her
account, continued.
The question that may never be
answered
Elizabeth says one of the most painful aspects of Timothy’s death is that she may never know exactly what was going through his mind during his final days.
She reportedly accepted that he had
died by suicide, but questioned why he chose to leave without a note explaining
what had pushed him to such a desperate decision.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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