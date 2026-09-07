Kalenjin woman falls in love with two men - Shares video sandwiched between them in bed (WATCH)





Monday, September 7, 2026 - A little-known Kalenjin woman is trending online after sharing a video of herself in bed with two men she describes as her boyfriends.

In the video, the woman is seen between the two men as they smile and record a selfie video together.

The clip has since sparked an online buzz, with social media users flooding the comments section with hilarious reactions and jokes about the unusual relationship.

Kalenjin woman shocks netizens for grabbing 2 men for herself💅. pic.twitter.com/g3N8dQJr3v — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.