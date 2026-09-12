MORARA KEBASO’s father SAMUEL NYANGESO, a former Mayor, exposed for having affairs with multiple women and being abusive- Has married more than 8 women and once had a fight with son, MORARA







Saturday, September 12, 2026 - An insider has accused Morara Kebaso’s father, Samuel Nyangeso, a former Mayor, of being violent, arrogant, and a notorious womanizer.

According to the source, Nyangeso abandoned his first wife and later got involved in romantic affairs with multiple women, including married women.

He has reportedly married more than 8 women and is alleged to be abusive.

Word also has it that he once got into a physical fight with his son, Morara.

Further reports indicate that Morara’s father has also been accused of being a con man.

See posts from a source who claims to know Morara’s family well.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.