MORARA KEBASO’s father SAMUEL NYANGESO, a former Mayor, exposed for having affairs with multiple women and being abusive- Has married more than 8 women and once had a fight with son, MORARA

Saturday, September 12, 2026 - An insider has accused Morara Kebaso’s father, Samuel Nyangeso, a former Mayor, of being violent, arrogant, and a notorious womanizer.
According to the source, Nyangeso abandoned his first wife
and later got involved in romantic affairs with multiple women, including
married women.
He has reportedly married more than 8 women and is alleged
to be abusive.
Word also has it that he once got into a physical fight with
his son, Morara.
Further reports indicate that Morara’s father has also been
accused of being a con man.
See posts from a source who claims to know Morara’s family
well.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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