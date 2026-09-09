Ordinary Kenyans or undercover NIS officers? Questions raised after several boda boda riders were spotted in the middle of President RUTO’s speeding convoy (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A video of a group of boda boda riders accompanying President William Ruto’s convoy has set tongues wagging.
The
riders were seen in the middle of the speeding motorcade as Ruto left a public
function, leading to endless speculation on social media.
Some
wondered whether the riders could have been undercover NIS officers deployed as
security decoys, given that the President’s hawk-eyed security team did not
appear bothered by their presence.
Others
questioned how the riders managed to get so close to the presidential convoy
without being stopped by security.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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