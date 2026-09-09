Ordinary Kenyans or undercover NIS officers? Questions raised after several boda boda riders were spotted in the middle of President RUTO’s speeding convoy (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A video of a group of boda boda riders accompanying President William Ruto’s convoy has set tongues wagging.

The riders were seen in the middle of the speeding motorcade as Ruto left a public function, leading to endless speculation on social media.

Some wondered whether the riders could have been undercover NIS officers deployed as security decoys, given that the President’s hawk-eyed security team did not appear bothered by their presence.

Others questioned how the riders managed to get so close to the presidential convoy without being stopped by security.

Watch the video.



