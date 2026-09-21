No Decorum At All - Another video of LYNDAH KEBATI, her mother and sisters pulling crazy stunts at her father’s burial emerges





Monday, September 21, 2026 - The drama surrounding controversial social media personality Lyndah Kebati’s family continues after another video emerged showing them pulling crazy stunts during her father’s burial.

In the video, Lyndah is seen standing next to the coffin alongside her mother and sisters.

They were dancing and smiling, appearing unbothered despite the grief that had engulfed mourners.

Some mourners appeared visibly amused by their stunts.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with many accusing them of lacking decorum.

“No decorum at all,” a social media user wrote.

“I swear, defending some women is very difficult. We heard that they abandoned the man when he fell sick, and now they are dancing in front of his coffin, smiling as though they are celebrating his death.

“Chaiii! Men, I hope you have learnt a lesson or two from this,” another user added.

Watch the video and reactions.



