A video shows LYNDAH KEBATI’s father and the late KPLC Senior Engineer BOSCO KEBATI fighting for his life in the hospital in his last days - He died a painful death





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the final moments of the late KPLC senior engineer Bosco Kebati, the father of controversial social media personality Lyndah Kebati.

The late Bosco was reportedly taken to his first wife’s home by his second wife, Lyndah’s mother, after his health deteriorated.

In the video, Bosco is seen lying in his hospital bed and appearing to be in deep pain.

Despite working for decades at KPLC and rising to a senior management position, he reportedly died in financial hardship after Lyndah and her mother emptied his bank accounts and pension.

Watch the video.

Lyndah Kebati's father last moments in hospital- The late KPLC Engineer died a lonely man pic.twitter.com/RhxoW10ajX — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) September 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.