Alikatalia Kwangu Na Baba Mose Hataki Aende - Woman complains about her Gen-Z househelp and records a video! Huyu Ni Kama Aliletewa Co-wife (Watch)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to complain about her Gen-Z househelp, accusing her of being hard-headed and difficult to manage.

According to the disgruntled woman, the househelp behaves as if she is the boss in the house and no longer takes instructions.

She stood on the balcony and secretly recorded a video of the househelp rinsing clothes without washing them properly, while complaining that her husband does not want her fired.

“Baba Mose hataki aende. Anasema na overreact,” she lamented.

Social media users are now speculating that the woman’s husband could be having an affair with the househelp, which may explain why he is defending her.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.