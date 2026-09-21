Alikatalia Kwangu Na Baba Mose Hataki Aende - Woman complains about her Gen-Z househelp and records a video! Huyu Ni Kama Aliletewa Co-wife (Watch)

Monday, September 21, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to complain about her Gen-Z househelp, accusing her of being hard-headed and difficult to manage.
According
to the disgruntled woman, the househelp behaves as if she is the boss in the
house and no longer takes instructions.
She
stood on the balcony and secretly recorded a video of the househelp rinsing
clothes without washing them properly, while complaining that her husband does
not want her fired.
“Baba
Mose hataki aende. Anasema na overreact,” she lamented.
Social
media users are now speculating that the woman’s husband could be having an
affair with the househelp, which may explain why he is defending her.
Watch the video.
Huyu Ni Kama Aliletewa Co-wife. pic.twitter.com/fLGPNThAcc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments