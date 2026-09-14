Nigerian prophet who claimed to predict RUTO’s 2022 election victory issues new warning to the president ahead of 2027 elctions – “He Must Not Sleep’

Monday,
September 14, 2026 – Controversial Nigerian prophet Primate
Ayodele has issued a fresh warning to President William Ruto, cautioning that a
wave of youth-led protests could create political turmoil and complicate his
bid for re-election in 2027.
Ayodele, the leader of the INRI
Evangelical Spiritual Church, delivered the warning on Sunday, September 13,
urging Ruto to remain alert as Kenya heads toward another highly contested
election.
The Nigerian cleric, who has
previously claimed that he predicted Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential
election, warned of renewed demonstrations that could put pressure on the
president’s administration.
“A protest is coming to
embarrass and cause confusion for the second-term ambition of President Ruto.
“He must not sleep and must be ready for more turbulence,”
Ayodele said.
He further cautioned against
rising political tensions and possible violence, claiming that Kenyan youths
could organise another major protest demanding Ruto’s exit.
“Let them watch out for
political tension and shootings. The youths will still organise another heavy
protest to demand Ruto’s exit,” he added.
Ayodele also warned Ruto about
political manoeuvres, economic challenges and his relationship with religious
institutions.
“Ruto will face a lot of
political crises; some politicians want to blackmail Ruto. He must be careful
with religious institutions and economic development,” the prophet stated.
The latest warning follows similar pronouncements he made in
April and June, when he cautioned that growing opposition alliances and
political tensions could pose challenges to Ruto’s administration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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