Nigerian prophet who claimed to predict RUTO’s 2022 election victory issues new warning to the president ahead of 2027 elctions – “He Must Not Sleep’





Monday, September 14, 2026 – Controversial Nigerian prophet Primate Ayodele has issued a fresh warning to President William Ruto, cautioning that a wave of youth-led protests could create political turmoil and complicate his bid for re-election in 2027.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, delivered the warning on Sunday, September 13, urging Ruto to remain alert as Kenya heads toward another highly contested election.

The Nigerian cleric, who has previously claimed that he predicted Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential election, warned of renewed demonstrations that could put pressure on the president’s administration.

“A protest is coming to embarrass and cause confusion for the second-term ambition of President Ruto.

“He must not sleep and must be ready for more turbulence,” Ayodele said.

He further cautioned against rising political tensions and possible violence, claiming that Kenyan youths could organise another major protest demanding Ruto’s exit.

“Let them watch out for political tension and shootings. The youths will still organise another heavy protest to demand Ruto’s exit,” he added.

Ayodele also warned Ruto about political manoeuvres, economic challenges and his relationship with religious institutions.

“Ruto will face a lot of political crises; some politicians want to blackmail Ruto. He must be careful with religious institutions and economic development,” the prophet stated.

The latest warning follows similar pronouncements he made in April and June, when he cautioned that growing opposition alliances and political tensions could pose challenges to Ruto’s administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.