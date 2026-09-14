Curvy LADY steals show as she shakes NYASH from balcony during Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Monday, September 14, 2026 - A curvy lady stole the show after she was captured on camera energetically shaking her nyash from an apartment balcony during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi on Sunday.
As the convoy made its way toward Jacaranda
Grounds, the woman was spotted on the balcony dancing and shaking her nyash
while seemingly expressing her support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the
Linda Mwananchi team.
Her energetic display quickly caught the
attention of people in the convoy, with the video later going viral on social
media and triggering hilarious reactions from netizens.
Some netizens used the moment to
highlight what they described as Sifuna’s growing popularity and support across
Nairobi, with others playfully dubbing the emerging political wave “Sifunamania.”
Others warned President William Ruto against underestimating the Nairobi senator, arguing that he appears to be gaining significant support, particularly among young people and women.
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