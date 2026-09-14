Curvy LADY steals show as she shakes NYASH from balcony during Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi (VIDEO)





Monday, September 14, 2026 - A curvy lady stole the show after she was captured on camera energetically shaking her nyash from an apartment balcony during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi on Sunday.

As the convoy made its way toward Jacaranda Grounds, the woman was spotted on the balcony dancing and shaking her nyash while seemingly expressing her support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi team.

Her energetic display quickly caught the attention of people in the convoy, with the video later going viral on social media and triggering hilarious reactions from netizens.

Some netizens used the moment to highlight what they described as Sifuna’s growing popularity and support across Nairobi, with others playfully dubbing the emerging political wave “Sifunamania.”

Others warned President William Ruto against underestimating the Nairobi senator, arguing that he appears to be gaining significant support, particularly among young people and women.



