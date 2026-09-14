LADY suspects a man she went on a date with was married after spotting ring mark on his ring finger and his explanation has left netizens in stitches – Fear Men (LOOK)

Monday, September 14, 2026 - A lady has left netizens amused after sharing a hilarious chat with a man she had gone on a date with.
The two appeared to have enjoyed each other’s company and
even took a photo while holding hands.
However, the lady later noticed a conspicuous mark on the
man’s ring finger, prompting her to suspect that he could be married but had
removed his wedding ring.
“Really enjoyed your
company this morning ,” the man texted after their date.
“I enjoyed yours too,” she replied.
However, the man had claimed it was just a birthmark. But
the lady was not convinced.
“Andrew, your
birthmark is really giving me thoughts.
“Are you sure this is
just a birthmark???
The guy doubled down with a cheeky response.
“Yes, I was born like that even as a baby people
thought I was married.”
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments