LADY suspects a man she went on a date with was married after spotting ring mark on his ring finger and his explanation has left netizens in stitches – Fear Men (LOOK)





Monday, September 14, 2026 - A lady has left netizens amused after sharing a hilarious chat with a man she had gone on a date with.

The two appeared to have enjoyed each other’s company and even took a photo while holding hands.

However, the lady later noticed a conspicuous mark on the man’s ring finger, prompting her to suspect that he could be married but had removed his wedding ring.

“Really enjoyed your company this morning ,” the man texted after their date.

“I enjoyed yours too,” she replied.

However, the man had claimed it was just a birthmark. But the lady was not convinced.

“Andrew, your birthmark is really giving me thoughts.

“Are you sure this is just a birthmark???

The guy doubled down with a cheeky response.

“Yes, I was born like that even as a baby people thought I was married.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.