Nataka Mtoto Wangu - Heavily intoxicated Kikuyu single mother rolls in the mud as alcoholism takes a toll on her! A neighbour confronts her (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a heavily intoxicated Kikuyu single mother, who appears to be struggling with alcoholism, was captured on camera rolling in the mud as a concerned neighbour confronted her over her reckless drinking habits.

The lady, identified as Shiro, had gone shopping with her son while intoxicated when a mama mboga, fearing for the child’s safety, decided to take him away from her.

“Nataka mtoto wangu,” she was heard saying repeatedly as she rolled in the mud, appearing unable to control herself.

A neighbour was heard in the clip telling Shiro that she needed to be taken to rehab, expressing concern over her drinking habits.

“The change must come from within you,” the neighbour told her, urging her to take the first step towards changing her life.

Watch the video.

Do you think rehabilitation is the mindset or the institution? Shiro is unable to can. Sad. pic.twitter.com/uSpKd618tt — Humble African. (@AzimOscar) September 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.