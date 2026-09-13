A Kenyan LADY over the moon as she unpacks shopping brought to her by her boyfriend - “Acha Nikupie Unikule (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - A Kenyan lady is trending after sharing a video of herself unpacking shopping from her boyfriend, with her adorable reaction capturing the attention of many.

The lady was visibly over the moon as she unpacked the shopping, which included eggs, tomatoes, and a small packet of unga.

Her excitement and appreciation for the seemingly simple gesture touched many netizens, with some praising her for appreciating the little efforts her boyfriend had made to put a smile on her face.

The heartwarming moment has since gone viral, with many Kenyans admiring the lady’s genuine excitement over the thoughtful gesture.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST