GACHAGUA accuses KINDIKI of sending threatening message to Manyatta MP GITONGA MUKUNJI - Shares the screenshot (Full Statement)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - The harassment of Hon. Gitonga Mukunji by Kithure Kindiki and Cecilly Mbarire is unacceptable.

Hundreds of policemen are surrounding his Embu home, with orders to arrest him for the violent clashes between citizens and police yesterday in Embu.

Following the incident, Mr. Kindiki sent Hon. Mukunji a WhatsApp message threatening to deal with him.

Mr. Kithure Kindiki wants to use police to frame Hon. Mukunji as having sent goons to disrupt the meeting.

This is a cover-up after William Ruto has come to learn that the clash was occasioned by locking out thousands from accessing Nembure stadium to share campaign loot, despite Kindiki having been allocated enough cash to bribe Embu residents and the wider Mt. Kenya East.

My advice to Mr. William Ruto is to take his money elsewhere, as any money spent in the mountain is of no consequence, just as it happened in Olkalou.

I want to assure DCP supporters that I have mobilised our lawyers to defend Hon. Mukunji once arrested in church where he will attend.

The arrest and persecution of Hon. Mukunji will only harden the resolve of our supporters and make his election as Embu Governor a foregone conclusion next year.

The use of the criminal justice system to harass opponents has always made their politics easier and less expensive.

I encourage the Hon. Gitonga to be strong and not succumb to intimidation.

The public has done extremely well in stopping Mr. Kindiki from dividing the mountain.

The Mountain is one! The future is Green.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.