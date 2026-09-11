Mystery over cigarettes found in the room where MERCY MAINA’s decomposing body was found at her Lavington apartment - A massage lady she had employed says she was not a smoker





Friday, September 11, 2026 - A fresh twist has emerged in the mysterious death of Mercy Maina, the 32-year-old lady whose lifeless body was discovered at her rented 2-bedroom apartment in Lavington, after one of her former staff members raised crucial questions.

Mercy used the lavish house as a massage and spa parlour, and according to one of the ladies she had employed, the room where her lifeless body was discovered was specifically set aside for clients.

She would lock herself in the other room and leave the other room for the girls and clients.

However, the mystery has deepened after used cigarettes were found on the bedside table in the room where her decomposing body was discovered, yet she was reportedly not a smoker.

“All the time I worked for her, I can confirm she doesn’t smoke. All she did was drinking and vape,” the source revealed to local blogger Njambi Fever.

Mercy’s death continues to draw attention, with detectives expected to establish whether foul play was involved.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.