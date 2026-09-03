Man shares a VIDEO goofing around with a dwarf lady in a hotel room - Wanaume Wanakula Kila Kitu (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A man has shared his private escapades with a dwarf lady on social media, attracting the attention of online users.
He shared a video goofing around with the differently-abled
lady after meeting her for a good time.
The lady appeared in a jovial mood as they recorded a selfie
video, both seemingly enjoying each other's company.
As expected, the video sparked an online buzz, with some
joking that men "eat anything" available and don't waste a chance
when it arises.
Others, however, defended the man, arguing that there
is nothing wrong with his choice and that everyone is entitled to their
preferences.
Watch the video on X via this LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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