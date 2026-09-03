Lucky to be alive! Speeding Boda Boda rider narrowly escapes head-on collision with matatu in dramatic dashcam footage (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 03, 2026 – A dashcam camera captured a terrifying moment a speeding boda boda rider narrowly avoided a head-on collision with an oncoming matatu.

In the heart-stopping incident, which occurred along a busy road, the rider appeared to lose control while overtaking before narrowly swerving away from the approaching matatu.

The dramatic footage shows just how dangerous reckless riding can be, not only for boda boda operators but also for other road users.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing cases of road accidents involving boda boda riders, with motorists and pedestrians often forced to make split-second decisions to avoid potentially fatal collisions.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans urging boda boda riders to exercise greater caution and adhere to traffic rules to protect their lives and those of other road users.

Watch the video below.



