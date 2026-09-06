Lazima Upande Kitanda - LADY calls out members of the Narok Public Service Board for locking her out of a job opportunity after rejecting their advances





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A qualified nurse from Narok County has made serious allegations against the Narok Public Service Board, claiming she was locked out of a recruitment opportunity simply because she rejected advances from powerful figures within the board.

The lady, a trained nurse with three years of volunteer experience managing a dispensary single-handedly, says she was among 16 volunteers at Narok County Referral Hospital who were all left out during the latest recruitment drive.

According to her, the exclusion was not due to incompetence, but because they either speak differently or refused to surrender their dignity to board members.

“I have all my certificates and three years of experience from 2023, volunteering alone at a dispensary, and they don't even consider that,” she lamented, adding that members of the board made inappropriate advances towards her.

According to the disgruntled lady, her situation is dire, having lost her mother, and is now left raising her late brother's two children, one in Grade 7 and another in Grade 5, all alone.

She has since appealed to the Governor and the CEC Health to intervene.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.