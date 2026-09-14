A plus-size LADY steals the show with her dance moves at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani - Don’t judge a book by its cover (VIDEO)

Monday, September 14, 2026 - A plus-size lady left heads turning at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani after taking to the dance floor and unleashing her energetic dance moves.
Despite
her big body, the lady proved that she is very flexible and can give most
petite ladies a run for their money.
She
confidently showed off her moves, leaving revelers entertained as she danced to
the music.
Watch the video.
Putting on a show! pic.twitter.com/6m1KX7wjXj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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