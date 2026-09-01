Kisii Mama Mboga, KERUBO, stuns netizens after sharing video having mechi with a married man – See how she was mocking him (WATCH)





Tuesday, September 01, 2026 – A Kisii mama mboga based in Mlango Kubwa, Nairobi, has sparked controversy online after recording herself having mechi with a married man and sharing the video on social media.

In the trending clip, the woman, identified as Kerubo, is seen teasing the man, who appears exhausted after a marathon session, while she remains energetic and seemingly amused.

The man appeared shocked after realizing that Kerubo had been recording their encounter without his apparent knowledge.

The video has since triggered an uproar on social media, with a section of netizens condemning the woman for recording and publicly sharing such private moments.

Others questioned her motive, wondering why she would choose to expose the encounter online, particularly knowing that the man was married.

Watch the video here: LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.