Kenyan LADY shares WhatsApp chats of popular Jamaican singer KENYATTA HILL, son of legendary musician JOSEPH HILL, begging her for private photos - Claims she has his private pics and videos

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has stunned social media users after sharing private chats between her and Kenyatta Hill, a popular Jamaican singer and the son of legendary Reggae artist Joseph Hill.
In the messages, Hill is seen flirting with her and
repeatedly asking her to send private photos.
At first, she was hesitant to send the photos, but as their
conversation progressed, she claims she eventually sent him view-once photos.
Hill also called her while in the bathroom, and she recorded
their conversation as they flirted for about 17 minutes.
The lady claims to have Hill’s private photos
and videos.
Check out the leaked messages.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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