Furniture Zetu Zina Dumu Kuliko Kwa Kina Ndoa - MORARA KEBASO’s estranged wife MERCY makes fun of their failed marriage as she markets her furniture business (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Morara Kebaso’s estranged wife, Mercy Makini, appeared to make fun of their failed marriage while marketing her furniture business.

In the video, Mercy, who set up a rival business after parting ways with Morara, was seen advertising a bed and praising its durability.

“Furniture zetu zina ndumu kuliko kwa kina ndoa,” the mother of three said.

Mercy confirmed that she separated from Morara six months ago and accused him of failing to take care of their kids, claims that he vehemently denied.

She appears to have moved on and is now fully focused on marketing her business.

Watch the video.

MORARA KEBASO’s estranged wife, MERCY, makes fun of their failed marriage as she markets her furniture business pic.twitter.com/xgAuwtsQi7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.