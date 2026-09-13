Jilted Kisii lady exposes her boyfriend and baby daddy for cheating on her with multiple ladies - Infected her with kaswende and depends on older women to sustain his lifestyle

Sunday, September 13, 2026 - A Kisii lady has taken to social media and exposed her cheating boyfriend, accusing him of cheating on her with multiple ladies.
She claims that his womanizing habits are well-known in
Bosongo town, where he is fond of picking up different women in clubs.
“You go to clubs, pick up women, and take them to their
homes without caring whether they have partners. I caught you cheating in March
when I brought your son so you could spend time with him,” part of her post
reads.
She went on to claim that her cheating boyfriend infected
her with “kaswende” and depends on older women to sustain his lifestyle.
Check out her posts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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