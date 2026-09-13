Jilted Kisii lady exposes her boyfriend and baby daddy for cheating on her with multiple ladies - Infected her with kaswende and depends on older women to sustain his lifestyle





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - A Kisii lady has taken to social media and exposed her cheating boyfriend, accusing him of cheating on her with multiple ladies.

She claims that his womanizing habits are well-known in Bosongo town, where he is fond of picking up different women in clubs.

“You go to clubs, pick up women, and take them to their homes without caring whether they have partners. I caught you cheating in March when I brought your son so you could spend time with him,” part of her post reads.

She went on to claim that her cheating boyfriend infected her with “kaswende” and depends on older women to sustain his lifestyle.

Check out her posts.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.