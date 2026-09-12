“I Miss My Husband Terribly” - Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) co‑founder Reverend KATHY KIUNA opens up on missing late husband Bishop ALLAN KIUNA





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Reverend Kathy Kiuna has opened up about life since her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, passed on and the lessons their 30‑year marriage continues to teach her.

In a post on Instagram, the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) co‑founder shared how grief, faith and memory continue to shape her journey through widowhood after Allan’s death on 9 July 2024 at the age of 57.

Kathy revisited the early days of their relationship, describing a union built on spiritual grounding rather than material comfort.

“There was a time when all we had was this; us and God. When the tides were high, when the storms were raging, God never left and so we remained guarded because He was our foundation for 30 years.”

She contrasted that foundation with what she sees in modern relationships, noting that many couples now prioritise visibility over depth.

“We are in a generation where marriages are founded on fame, looks and wealth and social likes but no presence of God.”

She warned that relationships built on superficial pillars often crumble when circumstances change.

“And so when the lifestyle shifts, the people shift onto the next.”

On life after her husband succumbed to cancer, she said:

“I miss my husband terribly, but the same God that was with us is with me, and He has proven to me that His love for me is greater than how my husband could ever love me.”

The couple, married in 1993, built JCC into one of Kenya’s most influential ministries before Allan’s passing from multiple myeloma in 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.