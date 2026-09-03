“I have more money than UHURU” - Heavily intoxicated Luo man causes drama outside Whisky Hub in Hurlingham as he dares another man to a fight (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A heavily intoxicated Luo man was captured on camera causing drama outside Whisky Hub in Hurlingham following a night of heavy drinking.

In a video shared online, the man is seen staggering and bragging about his financial muscles.

He was engaging in a shouting match with another man following a scuffle.

“I have more money than Uhuru,” he shouted as passersby watched the drama unfold, with some laughing at him.

He went on to boast that he resides in one of the city’s affluent suburbs, further alleging that his neighbours include several high‑profile personalities.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions online, with some blaming alcohol for making the man believe that he was filthy rich, yet he could just be another hustler judging by his appearance.

“Alcohol will make you think you have money yet your bank account is in ICU,” a netizen commented on the video.



