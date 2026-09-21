Gun drama as cops pursue goons who attempted to storm into a popular Nakuru club and rob patrons (VIDEO)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - Police officers were forced to fire in the air as they repelled a group of goons who attempted to storm the Jacaranda Bar, a popular entertainment joint in Nakuru.

The incident happened over the weekend during a live music event hosted at the club.

The management called the police after the situation escalated, leading to gun drama outside the entertainment joint.

In the video, cops are seen firing in the air as they pursue the suspected goons.

Revelers watched from a distance, with some screaming and scampering to safety as the officers moved in to contain the situation.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over security in Nakuru, which has lately been described by residents as a hotspot for criminal groups.

Watch the video.

Shots fired as cops pursue goons who attempted to storm into a popular Nakuru club and rob patrons pic.twitter.com/Kuh4UVipKH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.