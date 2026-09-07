Heartbroken Kenyan boda rider cries out on social media after being dumped by his girlfriend – ‘Dust Is Constant’ (LOOK)





Monday, September 07, 2026 - A Kenyan boda boda rider identified as Ismael has gone viral after pouring his heart out on social media after his girlfriend dumped him.

In one of the viral WhatsApp statuses, he wrote: “Better go with the one who can say sorry, than going with the wicked rich man, my sister.”

In another, he lamented: “You have #rejected me because am a mear #boda… Don’t #monitor me, leave me #alone. I got the one who doesn’t mind my work, but my talents.”

His emotional outburst has sparked laughter and sympathy online, with netizens reminding him that in matters of love, “dust is constant.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.