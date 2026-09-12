Heartbreaking PHOTOs! Youthful lawyer RACHEL WANGUI laid to rest after falling to death at a Kilimani Airbnb during a drinking spree! Was pursuing Masters! Alcohol shatters dreams







Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Youthful lawyer Rachel Wangui Ndirangu was laid to rest in an emotional burial ceremony attended by friends, family, and fellow law scholars.

One of the mourners took to social media and paid an emotional tribute to Wangui, describing her as an academic giant.

Before her death, she was pursuing her master’s degree.

“Rachel was an Academic giant who was pursuing her master’s program. She had so much she wanted to achieve,” the mourner wrote.

Rachel passed away after falling from the third floor of an apartment in Kilimani under circumstances that remain unclear.

According to reports, Wangui fell from a window at Suite Life Apartments along Dennis Pritt Road, where she had been attending a party with friends.

The incident was reported after Nairobi Hospital received a distress call indicating that an unresponsive woman had been rushed to the facility by three people, who claimed she had fallen from a building.

Officers from Kilimani Police Station responded and found Wangui admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Wangui had been in a room with her 32-year-old boyfriend, Victor Mwangi, when she fell from the third floor.

Police have yet to establish exactly what happened moments before the fall, and investigations are ongoing.

Detectives who visited the apartment recovered bottles of alcoholic drinks and used glasses, suggesting that a gathering had been taking place before the incident.

Three people were taken into custody as persons of interest to assist investigators in establishing what transpired.

Below are photos from her burial.









































The Kenyan DAILY POST.