A family in Kiambu buries their son without a body after he died in Russia - Heartbreaking PHOTO

Saturday, September 12, 2026 - A family in Mutomo village, Gatundu South, Kiambu County held a funeral without a body on Friday after their son, Anthony Kamau Gitau, died in Russia a few months ago.
Relatives said Anthony had travelled to Russia in search of
work but later joined the army.
The family was subsequently informed that he had passed
away.
They said they had tried for some time to have his body
brought back home, but their efforts proved futile.
With no remains to bury, the family planted an avocado tree
and laid flowers at the site as a memorial for their son.
Friends, relatives and neighbours from the village gathered
at the homestead for the ceremony, which began in the morning and continued
through the day.
Those present said the family was heartbroken that they
could not lay their son to rest in the usual way, but they chose to hold the
rites so that the community could mourn with them and honour his memory.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments