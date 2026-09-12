A family in Kiambu buries their son without a body after he died in Russia - Heartbreaking PHOTO







Saturday, September 12, 2026 - A family in Mutomo village, Gatundu South, Kiambu County held a funeral without a body on Friday after their son, Anthony Kamau Gitau, died in Russia a few months ago.

Relatives said Anthony had travelled to Russia in search of work but later joined the army.

The family was subsequently informed that he had passed away.

They said they had tried for some time to have his body brought back home, but their efforts proved futile.

With no remains to bury, the family planted an avocado tree and laid flowers at the site as a memorial for their son.

Friends, relatives and neighbours from the village gathered at the homestead for the ceremony, which began in the morning and continued through the day.

Those present said the family was heartbroken that they could not lay their son to rest in the usual way, but they chose to hold the rites so that the community could mourn with them and honour his memory.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.